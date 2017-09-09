SHOCKING: 3-Year-Old Girl Gunned Down in Detroit Drive-By Shooting

DETROIT – A 3-year-old girl was shot Friday night in Southwest Detroit, police said.

According to police, Lumia Ghaleb was shot in the shoulder while she was at her home in the 5900 block of Ogden Street when bullets started flying from three vehicles.

Police originally believed the girl was four years old. She was transported to the Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Detroit PD investigating this as drive-by shooting. Kid's condition is not yet disclosed. https://t.co/5uYEq1vyZ2 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 9, 2017

