True Pundit

Featured Politics TV

SHOCK VIDEO: Producer Said CNN Focused Sniper-like Scope on Trump, Bannon To Simulate Oval Office Assassination

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

CNN has gone too far this time. A segment on President Donald Trump and his inner circle, including senior advisor Steve Bannon, was purposely manipulated to show what resembles the scope and perch of a sniper’s rifle fixed on White House personnel through an Oval Office window, according to a network producer who spoke with True Pundit.

“This was done intentionally to simulate the vantage point of a would-be assassin stalking the White House,” the network producer said. “It is outrageous. I have never seen anything like this covering international politics, not even in third-world countries. People should be fired and ashamed.”

CNN’s message through the troubling imagery is clear, the cable producer said: This was a simulated assassination.

Specifically, Bannon, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were shown in the cross-hairs of the sniper-like scope feed though CNN said it had captured additional video of Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus inside the Oval Office during the same meeting. It is not clear when the footage of the additional White House staff aired.

The cable network insider said there was no other reason to air the actual footage, which CNN hyped as a “heated” argument caught on tape. There was no actual argument, however. The video did not show any dramatic debate and the fake story was little more than a cover for CNN to air its not-so-subliminal and troubling imagery.

What CNN has done here in certainly no accident, as even a common viewer can ascertain. The abrasive and outrageous video tells the story itself. And a review of CNN’s White House footage during the Obama administration shows no similar camera exploitation to simulate a rifleman’s perch during his eight-year tenure in the White House. So why would CNN suddenly change gears? By accident? Hardly.

“Can you imagine if this was done to Obama,” the producer asked.

Again, we checked. It never was. By any network. Nor would it have been tolerated by the White House or his supporters.

In his war with the media, Trump has labeled CNN as “fake news” and then later “very fake news.” Apparently, that now includes fake assassinations.

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Sunshine43

    Good Lord! This is reprehensible! The insanity from CNN just never stops. Whoever is responsible for this should be arrested and jailed.

  • Patriot76

    Drop CNN from entering the White House for news purposes, no more press briefings. Yank their press credentials. The Liberal press needs to be taught a lesson. Don’t mess with Trump!

  • cindy

    CALLING for Powerful Class Action suit to begin immediately for DESTRUCTION
    To our National security,massive attempts to destroy our great president,
    Let’s Sue them to get them off the air waves ASAP.

  • huntress

    SHUT DOWN CNN, PERIOD!! They are so flipping out of control it is sickening. Can you imagaine if okenyan was in the crosshairs!

  • kasullie

    This should go over really well with President Trump!

  • S51bill

    fake media must go this is beyond reporting this is let’s take him down I guess the Russians made them do it!!!!!!!!

  • Jodi LaBelle

    No one else has the ability but Trump who has the courage to take on the media, his own party, also the Democratic Party and O’bama , Hillary corruption. The political insiders owns Washington, and it will be left for all the people to take it back.

  • CNN=Very fake news

    CNN is a DNC propaganda television station.

  • RaySmuckles

    Like a rifle could go through that glass lol listen to you morons. Everyone on here pushing this nonsense is a semi-literate shitbag from some nightmare town in the flyover states.

  • Sara Paterson

    CNN needs to be placed on notice.

  • spaul40

    There must be an investigation (secret service, FBI, ???) on who proposed this, who authorized this and those people must be made to stand up in front of the President and congress to explain why their hatred extends to the assassination of Trump and others associated with him including his daughter Ivanka. In the interim, should any of those shown on their viewings actually occurs (someone is shot), those associated with these pictures should be brought up on the charge of attempted murder or, should the shooter succeed in death, then 1st degree murder since they obviously helped plan the murder. Actions have consequences!

  • PatriotPride

    I am appalled and righteously angry! This is a disgusting DELIBERATE action being taken by the biggest leftist propaganda tool in America. PULL THEIR CREDENTIALS IMMEDIATELY! Have the FCC FINE them and FILE charges against them immediately and have our DOJ Issue a “CEASE AND DESSIST” order on all coverage of our President who won fair and square! This attack is vagrant collusion with the left’s rhetoric to be violent, shed blood, and continue opposition as Lyin’ Loretta Lynch’s face book video conveyed: Loretta Lynch: Need more marching, blood, death on streets http://po.st/VFfYgd via @worldnetdaily

  • Lord Helmet

    They are voyeurs. Time to pull their credentials.

  • DanceswithMorons

    CNN crossed into batshit crazy months ago, I didn’t it possible to sink further.

  • Rich Bawol

    Pull their Broadcasting License and they won’t be doing that anymore!

  • drummie

    The secret service or someone in their employ should pay CNN a visit and explain the facts of life to them. Even as a joke, no network should eve3r show anything like this. CNN has gone way to far. They are worse than FAKE, It seems they make up a lot of their LIES from clear air with nothing to back it up or give any semblance of truth or reality.

  • drummie

    So you are saying it didn’t happen? Most rifles could not go through the glass there but what is the point other than to incited people? What legitimate “news” purpose does this have? NONE

  • Elvira187

    Agree! Yank their press credentials immediately. President Trump should prohibit CNN from entering White House property. Investigate and arrest those responsible.

  • Daniel K. Berg

    And you are nothing but a condescending piece of shit with no valid reason to be condescending to anyone as everyone has more class than you.

  • Faiths Burden

    CNN, Enemy Within…………….Destruction eminent.