SHOCK VIDEO- NYC Mayor de Blasio: You Can’t Arrest Illegal Aliens For Drunk Driving; Would Rip Their Families Apart

New York City Mayor and liberal windbag Bill de Blasio believes some crimes, like drunk driving, are too petty to prosecute illegal aliens.

The misguided mayor, whose city is falling apart at the seams both financially and culturally, said such arrests would tear Illegals from their homes and families and that would prove tragic.

No mention of the tragedy when innocent Americans die behind the wheel from being struck by Illegal drunk drivers like hundreds of U.S. citizens already have. What about them being ripped from their families, Mr. Mayor?