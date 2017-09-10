SHOCK VIDEO: Foot Locker in Miami Survives Hurricane But Not Pack of Wild Looters

While local businesses in the path of Hurricane Irma spent days prepping for the storm’s surge, some shops like Foot Locker in Miami were still overrun by a wild pack of looters.

The videos are disturbing.

More looting in Ft Lauderdale during #IRMA. Watch as these ppl steal shoes from the Foot Locker on Sunrise Blvd. #pathetic @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/WmUbLli2KR — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) September 10, 2017

WATCH: More Looting Reported In Florida as Hurricane Irma Slams State pic.twitter.com/ePFWmimGxp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2017

JUST IN: WPLG cameras catch looters breaking into stores in Fort Lauderdale during #Irma pic.twitter.com/kTlXlGX71h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2017