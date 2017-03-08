True Pundit

SHOCK VIDEO: FBI Director Comey Proclaims Americans Deserve NO Privacy; The Government Owns Even Your Thoughts, Memories

FBI Director James Comey took the liberty of rewriting the United States Constitution and completely dismantling the Fourth and Fifth Amendments during a speech Wednesday at Boston College on cyber security.

Comey’s incredulous claims that even the US government owns the thoughts and memories of its citizens were absolutely disgraceful and proves he is unfit for any office in a free society. Comey fabricated a tale that the founding fathers “struck a bargain” and in return for freedom, law enforcement is allowed to invade privacy at will. Really? The founding fathers of Russia?

Special note to Comey and his wall of academic degrees: The Fifth Amendment affords every American the right to say nothing to you or the Justice Department. Ever. By law, you can’t compel squat. Ask Lois Lerner. Ask Bryan Pagliano.

Comey’s third-worldesque comments are beyond chilling and should shine a brighter light on his Anti-American, Orwellian philosophies that steer what used to be considered the country’s premier law enforcement agency. But no more. His words not only undermine this country’s constitutional fabric but also prove that he is not fit to serve at the helm any government agency. His rhetoric is dictatorial, dangerous and have no place in a free society.

The sycophants and collegiate stooges at Boston College gave Comey a rousing ovation after his comments. College kids all jacked up on caffeine and student debt. They’re dumb enough to believe a globalist like Comey who would kick your door down for downloading a mp3 file.

Are you?

 

  • ranchdancer

    wow, pretty scary I guess, but like so many, just take the 5th and SUFFER NO CONSEQUENCES WHAT SO EVER, a FACT, proven often in recent times!!

  • RightVote

    HOW many (?) ” Shadow Governments ” are in the US GOVERNMENT ?
    Folks, we’ve been had !
    So, Pres. TRUMP use to say ‘Drain the Swamp;……….He really meant ‘Drain the Ocean’ !

  • ravtodot

    Homeboy needs to find a different job.

  • RedPillPlease

    Comey proved he was unfit for office last July when he took it upon himself to rewrite the statute for the handling of classified information by adding his own “intent” clause, knowing people were serving time in prison for far less than what the Hildabeast was guilty of. When Trump said he was going to keep this goon onboard, you have to wonder about his circle of advisers/influence and to whom is their loyalty.

  • Jessica Centanne

    SO SORRY BUT, JACKASS , get out of here with that

  • Takiwa

    What’s more disturbing than this clown’s comments are the clowns in the audience approval of it.

  • SR56

    I’m curious what the context is and what was said before and after this clip.

  • conrad

    Today, Comey is a thought.
    Tomorrow he’ll be a memory.
    Next year he will be a bad dream.
    In 5 years he will be used in schools as an example of corrupt stewardship.

  • Margaret Khan

    The FBI is a criminal organization. They rely on criminal operatives to trap innocent people into fodder for criminal Kangaroo Courts. Schaeffer Cox in Alaska in 2011 committed no crime, but FBI criminal operatives taped him, found nothing except what was exculpatory, so they destroyed their tapes and lied because AG Eric Holder wanted “American home grown terrorists” and couldn’t find any. Federal prosecutor lied to jury and hid exculpatory evidence to send Schaeffer Cox & Lonnie Vernon to 26 year prison sentences & Karen Vernon to 14. This was a heinous travesty of justice but par for the gangster network that our justice system has become. Now they sit in prison, elderly Lonnie & Karen probably for life, with no recourse because the criminal organization that put them there does not want to be exposed.

  • KiddBlast

    So he’s actually throwing attorney-client privilege out the window here. Unbelievable. He has to go.

  • SR56

    38 minutes in is about where this clip starts.
    https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=gwpBpEFkbUo

  • jp90405

    where is the ENTIRE speech?