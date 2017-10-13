True Pundit

SHOCK VIDEO: Ben Affleck Manhandles & Fondles TV Reporter, Compliments Her Breasts; Mocks Disabled People

Hollywood star or drunken frat boy? What the hell was Ben Affleck thinking?

A disturbing video has surfaced where Affleck manhandles a television reporter, compliments her breasts and then mocks disabled people.

