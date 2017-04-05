Shock: Hollywood Producer Says Alec Baldwin Was Fully Aware He Was Filming Sex Scene With 16 yr. Old Minor

FOLLOW US!



Didn’t you law-abiding people out there know that Hollywood’s beautiful people get a free pass when they get naked with 16 yr. olds? Just ask Alec Baldwin. Laws established to protect underage teens simply can be ignored by Hollywood elites.

Incredibly, the washed-up Baldwin actually leaked this story himself. Shanty Irish. READ MORE