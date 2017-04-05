True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Shock: Hollywood Producer Says Alec Baldwin Was Fully Aware He Was Filming Sex Scene With 16 yr. Old Minor

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Didn’t you law-abiding people out there know that Hollywood’s beautiful people get a free pass when they get naked with 16 yr. olds? Just ask Alec Baldwin. Laws established to protect underage teens simply can be ignored by Hollywood elites.

Incredibly, the washed-up Baldwin actually leaked this story himself. Shanty Irish. READ MORE

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • Mark

    I have to click on your article…..just to get the link to click on the real article?

    Instead of directing us to your 2 paragraphs, how about you just link us directly to real article?

  • alvindawg

    Disgusting is all you can say. But it is Alec Baldwin so what else can you say. Typical Demo.

  • Joseph Conrad

    Why isn’t he in jail for he committed a crime? It’s news that he’s not? Such a waste of time report such crap!