Sheriff David Clarke Isn’t Taking Homeland Security Job After All

Milwaukee Co. Sheriff David Clarke is no longer taking a job at the Department of Homeland Security, his adviser says.

“Late Friday, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. formally notified Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly that he had rescinded his acceptance of the agency’s offer to join DHS as an assistant secretary,” Craig Peterson, Clarke’s adviser, told The Washington Post.

Clarke, a tough-on-crime conservative Democrat, announced last month that he was taking a job as assistant secretary in DHS’s Office of Public Engagement. He was to serve as a liaison between DHS and local and state law enforcement agencies.

It is not entirely clear why Clarke is no longer taking the job. He was set to start at the end of this month, but his appointment has faced “significant delays,” according to The Post.

Peterson told the newspaper that Clarke still plans to help the Trump administration in some capacity, whether inside or outside of the federal government.

“Sheriff Clarke is 100 percent committed to the success of President Trump and believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the president’s agenda in a more aggressive role,” Peterson said.

According to The Post, Clarke met with Trump on Tuesday during his trip to Wisconsin.

“The sheriff is reviewing options inside and outside of government,” Peterson said. “Sheriff Clarke told Secretary Kelly he is very appreciative of the tremendous opportunity the secretary was offering, and expressed his support for the secretary and the agency.”

