'She Had Nothing To Say'–Kellyanne Calls Out Nancy Pelosi Over Dem Congressman's Sexist Joke (VIDEO)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday for refusing to condemn Democratic congressman Cedric Richmond’s sexist joke about Conway.

Speaking at an awards dinner earlier this month, Richmond claimed Conway “looked familiar” on her knees in the Oval Office–a sexually charged joke that even Chelsea Clinton called “despicable.” Last Sunday, however, Pelosi declined to condemn Richmond’s comments, saying she was “just finding out about this.”

Appearing on Fox News Sunday morning, Conway rejected Pelosi’s excuse for not condemning Richmond, saying she was “very disappointed in her.”

“She either was not telling the truth that she wasn’t aware of it, or it wasn’t important enough to her caucus that they would bring this to her attention,” Conway said, adding: “She had nothing to say about a Democratic congressman, a member of her caucus, issuing such a tasteless, sexist joke, which a lot of liberals in the room did not think was funny and brought to my attention immediately.”

Conway previously told The Daily Caller that there would have been more outrage surrounding Richmond’s comments if she were a liberal woman. “And it is not just if I were a liberal woman, but if I were a pro-abortion one.”

Richmond offered a half-baked apology last week, in which he did not actually admit any wrongdoing.

“After a discussion with people I know and trust I understand the way my remarks have been received by many,” he said. “I have consistently been a champion for women and women’s issues, and because of that the last thing I would want to ever do is utter words that would hurt or demean them. I apologize to Kellyanne Conway and everyone who has found my comments to be offensive.”

