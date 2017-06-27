Shaun King Slams Christians Over Immigration Ban, Calls For Ban on White Men

FOLLOW US!



The New York Daily News’ senior justice writer Shaun King blasted Christians Monday for perpetrating white supremacy for their support of President Donald Trump’s immigration halt.

King put out a series of tweets accusing Christians who supported the halt of “fake faith” after the Supreme Court allowed Trump’s immigration ban to go into effect.

Shame on every “Christian” among us supporting a ban on immigrants and refugees. Your faith is as fake as a $3 bill. https://t.co/DJJIBiehz4 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 26, 2017

“To support a ban on immigrants & refugees, while calling yourself a Christian, is not faith, it’s white supremacy disguised as religion,” King tweeted.

To support a ban on immigrants & refugees, while calling yourself a Christian, is not faith, it's white supremacy disguised as religion. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 26, 2017

King added that conservatives aren’t really concerned with preventing violence on American soil. White men are more likely to commit terrorists attacks in the United States, King wrote, before seemingly calling for a ban on white men.

Trump, and conservatives, don't have any real interest in making America safe, or lessening the violence. That's a ruse, a fabrication. https://t.co/VlnhDGfmFh — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 26, 2017

Since white men are more likely to commit mass shootings and terrorists attacks than Muslims, it would make more sense to ban them, King said, while including a link to an article he wrote explaining his “tongue-in-cheek” views.

“On this past Sunday, in a bit of tongue-in-cheek hyperbole, I tweeted that if our country truly wanted to ban a demographic in the name of halting mass shootings, it would be best to ban white people. After all, white people, white men to be particular, and not African-Americans or Latinos or immigrants or Muslims are responsible for the overwhelming majority of America’s mass shootings,” King wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]