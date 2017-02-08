Featured Politics TV
SHATTERED: Video of Coretta Scott King Thanking Jeff Sessions for Rosa Parks Library Crushes Elizabeth Warren Racial Stunt
Well, that was quick. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s racial stunt that sparked her removal from the senate floor Tuesday night proved even shorter than her time living in a teepee.
Warren attempted to use the words of Coretta Scott King, the widow of slain civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr., to smear Sen. Jeff Sessions’ bid for Attorney General. Warren’s now warrant-less claim was that King’s wife’s words framed Sessions as a bigot.
But now a more recent video has surfaced where Coretta King in fact praises Sessions at the launching of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
What a difference 12 hours can make.
VIDEO: MLK’s Niece Accuses Elizabeth Warren Of Playing ‘The Race Card’ In Senate Floor Charade #TruePundit https://t.co/ROFuLytY6B
— True Pundit (@true_pundit) February 8, 2017
