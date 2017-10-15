Shady crowdfunding pages common after tragedies such as Las Vegas shooting

Fraudulent posts to crowdfunding websites are common after highly publicized tragedies such as the Mandalay Bay shooting.

A Massachusetts woman scammed GoFundMe donors out of more than $9,000 when she falsely claimed to have been a victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Last year, the site had to shut down two fraudulent accounts that purported to benefit the families of Palm Springs, Calif., police officers killed in the line of duty.

Also in 2016, The Associated Press reviewed 30 GoFundMe campaigns that sprung up in the wake of the Orlando nightclub shooting and found that “most campaigns lacked key details, such as exactly what the donations would cover or even who was asking for them.” – READ MORE