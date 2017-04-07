Several Reported Dead After Truck Attack In Sweden

MALMO, Sweden — A truck rammed into a crowd of people Friday in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, killing at least three and injuring eight.

The attack took place at a busy intersection in central Stockholm around 2:33 p.m. local time. A reporter for public radio station SR said he spotted at least three dead and several injured people on the ground.

“I saw at least three dead, but there are likely more,” the reporter said. “It’s a complete mess.”

Police have launched an investigation into a possible terror attack. The main suspect remains at large.

“Sweden has been attacked,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters. “Everything points toward a terror attack.”

Eye witnesses said the truck belonged to a popular beer brand. It was reportedly hijacked outside a restaurant earlier during the day.

“It crashed into a window a few meters from us,” an eye witness told public broadcaster SVT. “I heard glass getting shattered and people screaming. There are police and people everywhere. People are running from the scene.”

