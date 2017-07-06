Sessions: There Needs To Be An End To Attacks On Police Officers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for an end to attacks on law enforcement officers Wednesday in light of the assassination of a New York Police Department officer.

Sessions praised slain Officer Miosotis Familia for her 12 years of service to the department, before calling attention to recent attacks on police officers at large in his statement.

“This murder in cold blood is a tragedy, and sadly it is the latest in a troubling series of attacks on police officers over the past two years. These attacks must stop and we must honor the service of every law enforcement officer and the memory of those we have lost in the line of duty,” Sessions said.

Suspect Alexander Bonds, also known as John Bonds, walked up to Familia’s car where she sat with her partner and opened fire in her car. Familia’s partner was uninjured, but Familia later died at a hospital from gunshot wounds to her face. Responding officers fatally shot Bonds after he allegedly pulled out a revolver on them.

“She was doing her duty, on patrol in the Bronx, when she was unjustly targeted and murdered in a cowardly, unprovoked attack. She will be remembered for her years of service and for the example of selflessness that she set protecting innocent people on our streets,” Sessions said.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill asked for prayers for the family that Familia, a mother of three, left behind.

“PO Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe. Keep her family in your prayers,” O’Neill said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

