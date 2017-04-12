U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced tougher prosecutorial standards for people caught crossing the border illegally during a tour in southern Arizona Tuesday. He emphasized prosecuting cartel and gang connected drug and human smugglers as well as repeat crossers.

“The catch and release practices of old are over,” Sessions told a group of U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel gathered in Nogales, Arizona. He assured these people tasked with enforcing the borders of the United States that the Department of Justice will have their backs, Breitbart News reported. – READ MORE