Sessions: Intense Immigration Court Backlog Is A ‘Crisis’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a speech Thursday that frivolous asylum claims are clogging up the immigration court system and deemed it a “crisis” that needs fixing.

“Here are the shocking statistics: in 2009, [Department of Homeland Security] conducted more than 5,000 credible fear reviews. By 2016, that number had increased to 94,000,” Sessions said at a speech at the Executive Office for Immigration Review. “The increase has been especially pronounced and abused at the border. From 2009 to 2016, the credible fear claims at the border went from approximately 3,000 cases to more than 69,000. All told the Executive Office for Immigration Review has over 600,000 cases pending—tripled from 2009.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Thomas Homan has told The Daily Caller that ICE could deport more illegal immigrants if the backlog in immigration courts is addressed. A list of immigration priorities sent to Congressional leaders Sunday by the White House included hiring more immigration judges and reforming the asylum system. – READ MORE