Sessions Delivers Ultimatum To Four Sanctuary Cities

The Department of Justice on Thursday singled out four cities and a major county for allegedly failing to comply with a key federal immigration law, putting their eligibility to receive certain federal grants in jeopardy.

New York, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Cook County, which includes Chicago and its near suburbs, were found to be in potential violation of 8 USC 1373, a federal statute that bars local jurisdictions from limiting communication with the federal authorities about a person’s immigration status.

The jurisdictions have until Oct. 27 to provide “additional evidence” that their laws and policies do not run afoul of the statute or face the possibility of losing federal law enforcement grants.

“Jurisdictions that adopt so-called ‘sanctuary policies’ also adopt the view that the protection of criminal aliens is more important than the protection of law-abiding citizens and of the rule of law,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. – READ MORE