Separated At Birth: Democrat Response And Heaven’s Gate Cult Leader

FOLLOW US!



Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear offered the Democratic response to President Trump‘s speech before Congress Tuesday night.

No matter what Beshear was saying — and no doubt he said a lot of inspiring stuff — it was a little hard to take him seriously because I couldn’t stop thinking about the late religious whacko Marshall Applewhite.

Applewhite, who organized the Heaven’s Gate Cult, gained notoriety in 1997 when he convinced 39 people to commit suicide by telling them that martians would give them new bodies.

No doubt the two men don’t have a lot in common except for those piercing eyes.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].