Senior Clinton Adviser Fantasizes About Obama Intervening In The Election

FOLLOW US!



A senior adviser to Hillary Clinton fantasizes in an upcoming issue of The New Yorker about what could have been had Barack Obama intervened more decisively in the 2016 presidential election.

Some of her senior aides are “embittered” that the former president didn’t make more of a deal about Russians hacking the Democratic National Committee and feeding emails they obtained to the American press through Wikileaks, The New Yorker reports.

“We understand the bind they were in,” the adviser said, launching into a fantasy where Clinton maybe wins the election. “But what if Barack Obama had gone to the Oval Office, or the East Room of the White House, and said, ‘I’m speaking to you tonight to inform you that the United States is under attack. The Russian government at the highest levels is trying to influence our most precious asset, our democracy, and I’m not going to let it happen.’”

Russia has become one of the big culprits for Clinton’s loss, according to Democrats, with some going so far as to say the whole thing was “rigged” by Vladimir Putin.

“A large majority of Americans would have sat up and taken notice,” the adviser continues in The New Yorker. “My attitude is that we don’t have the right to lay blame for the results of this election at anybody’s feet, but, to me, it is bewildering—it is baffling—it is hard to make sense of why this was not a five-alarm fire in the White House.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].