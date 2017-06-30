True Pundit

Senator Orrin Hatch Expertly Trolls Bacon-Hating PETA On Twitter

Sen. Orrin Hatch trolled PETA’s Twitter account after they asked the public to present their best arguments for eating bacon.

Hatch first responded with an American flag emoji before snapping a bunch of pictures of him eating and shopping for various bacon products.

One user got angry with Hatch for his photos and, in a now deleted tweet, said they hope he chokes on his delicious bacon.

“There are worse ways to go,” Hatch shot back.

Screenshot Sen. Hatch Twitter

PETA was sorely mistaken if they actually thought they could convince people on Twitter not to eat bacon.

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

