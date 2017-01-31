True Pundit

Business Politics

Senate vote puts Tillerson on path to confirmation as secretary of state

Posted on by

Former Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s pick to be secretary of state, cleared a key hurdle on Capitol Hill on Monday night as Senate Republicans easily mustered the majority needed to head off a Democratic filibuster and pave the way for his confirmation this week.

In a 56-43 vote, Republicans picked up three Democratic votes to pierce the minority’s hoped-for united front against Mr. Trump’s unconventional nominee: Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Mark R. Warner of Virginia, all of whom face re-election next year. – READ MORE