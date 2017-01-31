Senate vote puts Tillerson on path to confirmation as secretary of state

Former Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s pick to be secretary of state, cleared a key hurdle on Capitol Hill on Monday night as Senate Republicans easily mustered the majority needed to head off a Democratic filibuster and pave the way for his confirmation this week.

In a 56-43 vote, Republicans picked up three Democratic votes to pierce the minority’s hoped-for united front against Mr. Trump’s unconventional nominee: Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Mark R. Warner of Virginia, all of whom face re-election next year. – READ MORE