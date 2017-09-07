Senate Resolution Condemns White Supremacists, Not ‘Anti-Fascists’

FOLLOW US!



WASHINGTON — A bipartisan joint resolution being introduced in the Senate condemns “white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups” for their role in the violence in Charlottesville, Va., last month, but does not mention so called anti-fascist groups.

The joint resolution, signed by Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Johnny Isakson of Georgia, calls on the Trump administration to deploy all available resources to “improve data collection on hate crimes and to work in a coordinated way to address the growing prevalence of hate groups.”

“The joint resolution recognizes the death of Heather Heyer, 32, and the injuries suffered by 19 other people after a car allegedly driven by a neo-Nazi slammed into a crowd of counter demonstrators in Charlottesville,” Warner’s office said in a statement. “The resolution specifically describes that event as a ‘domestic terrorist attack.’”

The resolution also recognizes the heroism and public service of Virginia State Police troopers Berke Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen, who were killed following the crash of their helicopter while they surveyed the demonstrations.

On Aug. 11, neo-Nazis and white supremacists clashed with anti-fascists over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville. One of the protesters, Ohio resident James Alex Fields, drove his car into a crowd of anti-fascist protesters, killing Heyer and injuring others.

“Antifa” members have beat up Trump supporters and advocates of free speech at events in the days since Charlottesville.

At a recent anti-Marxist protest in Berkeley, California, antifa members attacked police and assaulted Trump supporters.

The violence became so intense, even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi came out to condemn the actions of the group.

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts. The violent actions of people calling themselves antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted,” Pelosi said.

The FBI as well as the Department of Homeland Security cautioned about the dangers that antifa poses. Confidential documents reported by Politico last week show the bureau and DHS warn of more antifa attacks and consider their activities to be “domestic terrorist violence.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the offices of senators’ who signed on to the resolution and none explained why antifa was not included.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].