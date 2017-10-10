Senate Republicans Not Giving Up Hope On Obamacare Repeal And Replace Bill

WASHINGTON—As President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order to roll back restrictions on insurance companies from Obamacare, Republican senators who played a role in the last failed push to repeal the Affordable Care Act say their bill is not dead. GOP leaders hope to persuade others in the party, like Ohio Gov. John Kasich, to vote on their side.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that the repeal and replace health care bill he co-authored with South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was still “alive and well.”

Johnson told Tapper that Republicans “ran out of time.”

“I wouldn’t say it collapsed. It’s still alive and well, but we need more time,” the Wisconsin senator continued. – READ MORE