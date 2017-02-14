Senate Passes Mnuchin As Treasury Secretary

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, Monday.

Prior to being tapped for the position, he served as Trump’s finance chairman during the campaign. He has a long history in banking, having served as chairman of Dune Capital Management, a hedge fund he founded in 2002.

Mnuchin also spent 17 years working at Goldman Sachs, worked at Soros Fund Management and co-founded OneWest Bank Group.

In addition to working on Wall Street, he also has a history in Hollywood, financing major blockbusters like “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “X-Men.”

(DAILY CALLER)

