Senate passes $700 billion defense policy bill, heads to conference with House

McCain, R-Ariz., the Armed Services chairman, has argued the defense bill written by his committee is needed to shore up a military in the midst of a readiness crisis, evidenced by mishaps over the past three months that have injured and killed more than 60 troops, and facing the greatest range of threats in decades.
“My friends, for too long our nation has asked our men and women in uniform to do too much with far too little,” McCain said.
The Senate bill includes $640 billion in base funding for the Defense Department and nuclear activities within the Department of Energy, as well as $60 billion for overseas combat operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere.
The $696 billion House version of the NDAA, led by Armed Services chairman Rep. Mac Thornberry, also includes a big hike in military capabil...