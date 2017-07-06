Senate Hearing Scheduled For Trump’s FBI Pick

Christopher Wray, President Trump’s pick for FBI director, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee beginning next week, the panel announced on Wednesday.

Wray, a former Justice Department official who was most recently a partner at King & Spalding law firm, will likely face questions about the ongoing investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Trump nominated Wray early last month, nearly a month after he fired James Comey as head of the bureau. Comey has claimed that Trump asked him for a loyalty oath during a White House meeting in late January. He also testified last month that Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey’s claims have led to obstruction of justice allegations against Trump. Wray, who reached the level of assistant attorney general of the criminal division in the George W. Bush’s Justice Department, can expect to face questions about how he would respond to scenarios described by Comey.

