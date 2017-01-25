Senate Confirms Pompeo To Lead CIA

(Daily Caller) WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Kansas Republican Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director Monday night, 66 to 32.

Pompeo received overwhelming support from both Republicans and Democrats in the upper chamber. One Republican, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, voted against Pompeo.

Two Connecticut Democrats, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy could not make it to the floor to vote due to transportation issues to the Capitol. Blumenthal stressed the need for a roll call vote for all of Trump nominees, despite many nominees of former President Barack Obama receiving voice votes after he was first sworn in to office in 2009.

Republicans attempted to confirm Pompeo Friday, but Democrats insisted on debate of Trump’s CIA nominee, which delayed the vote to Monday night. Regardless of the delay, Pompeo traveled to CIA headquarters with Trump Saturday to meet with CIA personnel.

As head of the spy agency, Pompeo will manage a network of agents during a period of intense national security issues including relations with Russia, North Korea’s nuclear aggressions and violent attacks from the Islamic State.

The Kansas representative graduated first in his class at West Point and served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

After leaving the military, Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School and was an editor of the Harvard Law Review during his time there.

In Congress, he served on the Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

