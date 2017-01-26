Senate bill calls for creation of Select Committee on Cybersecurity

A bipartisan bill introduced Wednesday in the Senate would establish the creation of a specialized committee devoted solely to cybersecurity, an effort to narrow the chamber’s scope on an emerging topic that’s become as convoluted as it is consequential.

The proposal if approved would trigger the creation of a Senate Select Committee on Cybersecurity, a 21-member panel that would be tasked with drafting legislation, providing oversight and coordinating with other members of the federal government with regards to various facets related to the nation’s cybersecurity. – READ MORE