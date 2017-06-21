True Pundit

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence pressed Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security John Kelly in a letter on Tuesday to publicly disclose any foreign attempts to hack or interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Warner said that he is “deeply concerned” about the danger of future foreign interference in U.S. elections.

The senator’s concerns originate from the fact that the DHS and FBI have confirmed two intrusions into voter registration databases in Arizona and Illinois by foreign-based hackers. Warner also noted “suspicious activity” aimed that the election databases in several other states.

“The good news is that these attempts were not successful in 2016,” Warner wrote. “The bad news is that it is clear that these will not be the last attempts that we will see, and the next electoral cycle in 2018 will provide further targets for hackers.”

He urged Kelly to combat these potential future hacks and interference by working closely with state and local election officials to ensure that they are fully aware of the threat and are able to increase cyber security defenses.

The letter came out one day before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold an open hearing on “U.S. Election Security: Russian Interventions and the Outlook for 2018 and Beyond.” The hearing will discuss Russia’s cyber efforts against U.S. election systems in 2016 and how they plan to protect against those threats.

