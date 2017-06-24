True Pundit

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said on MSNBC Friday that “thousands of people will die” if the Senate Republican health care plan is implemented.

Sanders argued to host Andrea Mitchell that the American people and Democratic senators are united in opposition to the bill, which he claims will cause Americans to die.

“Let us be clear, Andrea, and this is not trying to be overly dramatic,” he said. “Thousands of people will die.”

“I mean, if you don’t have insurance and you have a chronic disease and you can’t afford your prescription drugs, you know what, you’re gonna die, you’ll become much sicker,” he continued.

Sanders stated that the health bill will “throw 23 million people” off of health insurance and will raise premiums for older people.

“That’s not great, that’s a disaster,” Sanders asserted. “That’s wrong, and the American people do not want to see this legislation passed.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]