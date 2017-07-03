True Pundit

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is urging his Republican colleagues to replace Obamacare with a bill that gives health care consumers freedom and choice.

Paul has indicated he will not vote for the current Senate health bill because he believes it doesn’t go far enough in repealing Obamacare. Fox News’ John Roberts asked him what he hopes Obamacare replacement will look like.

“Well see my idea of replacement has always been: replace it with freedom, replace it with choice, competition, expanded health savings accounts, buy-in groups, the association health plans that I’ve been pushing across state lines where you can join a buy-in group and get a lower price,” Paul explained.

He then took a shot at his colleagues, who he feels are only replacing Obamacare with “Obamacare-lite.”

“It’s funny, back in January I was pushing repeal and replace because I thought Republicans believed in replacing it with the marketplace,” he said. “Now, I’ve discovered at least half of my Senate Republican colleagues think replacement means replace it with Obamacare-lite with more federal spending and more federal programs.”

Ultimately, Paul said, Republicans need to regain confidence in “what made America great–capitalism.”

WATCH:



