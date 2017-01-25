Sen. Liz Warren Refuses to Disavow Madonna’s Wish to ‘Blow Up the White House’

Two days after Madonna shared her wish to blow up the White House, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.-Mass.) has not come out with a statement condemning the outrageous desire that the pop singer expressed in her address to Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington’s National Mall.

“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said to the cheers of tens of thousands of feminists and other opponents of President Donald J. Trump. – READ MORE