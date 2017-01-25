Politics Security
Sen. Liz Warren Refuses to Disavow Madonna’s Wish to ‘Blow Up the White House’
Two days after Madonna shared her wish to blow up the White House, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.-Mass.) has not come out with a statement condemning the outrageous desire that the pop singer expressed in her address to Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington’s National Mall.
“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said to the cheers of tens of thousands of feminists and other opponents of President Donald J. Trump. – READ MORE