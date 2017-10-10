True Pundit

Sen. Lindsey Graham Goes Golfing with President Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham is golfing with President Donald TrumpMonday as most of the federal government is observing the Columbus Day holiday.

Graham was spotted leaving the White House in Trump’s motorcade, traveling to his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

The White House confirmed that the senator would be joining the president for a round of golf, despite scattered rain showers in the forecast.

After the game, Graham complemented the president on his golf score.