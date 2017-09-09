True Pundit

Sen. Kamala Harris on Trump Testifying: ‘It’s Possible – Yes’

A Democratic member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said Thursday it is possible President Donald Trump could be called by the panel to testify concerning the ongoing Russia investigation.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “The Beat” host Ari Melber, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was asked if testimony or a potential hearing with Trump was “off the table for this investigation.”

“So it’s possible that the Senate could seek his testimony?” Melber pressed.

“I think it’s possible – yes,” she said.

