Sen. David Perdue: Chuck Schumer’s Tears Worthy of the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. David A. Perdue Jr. (R.-Ga.) said on the Senate floor that Minority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s (D.-N.Y.) public display of emotion over President Trump’s new restrictions on refugees and immigrants belonged more in Hollywood than the nation’s capital.

“The Minority Leader’s ‘tear-jerking’ performance over the past weekend belonged at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, not in a serious discussion of what it takes to keep America safe,” said Purdue, who like the president is a businessman and an outsider. – READ MORE