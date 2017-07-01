True Pundit

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker thinks Planned Parenthood supporters are like the brave soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

The Democratic Senator was at Tuesday’s “People’s Filibuster” event against the GOP health bill when he claimed the fight for health care can be compared to other major fights in history, like WWII and the civil rights movement.

The rally included Planned Parenthood, the Center for America Progress, and the American Federation of Teachers.

“We may not be called to storm the beaches in Normandy, that was not our time,” he said. “We may not be called to stand with Sojourner Truth and utter these words, ‘I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.’”

“We may not be called to stand in the slums with Irish immigrants who fought for labor rights we now take for granted,” he continued. “Those were not our days. But today is our day!”

WATCH:

“History is now calling upon us to stand in this moral moment and to tell this nation, ‘We have come a mighty long way, but we have got a long way to go.’”

Booker then urged the crowd of women in pink hats to “summon the strength” of Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Cesar Chavez, and Harvey Milk.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].