True Pundit

Sen. Bill Nelson: State and federal governments are now better coordinated to face Irma

FOLLOW US!



Sen. Bill Nelson said that past mistakes between the federal and state governments in hurricane relief have prepared Florida for the impending storm.

“I think that’s the big difference today. I think the coordination between state, local and federal government’s are all there. The mistake in New Orleans in Katrina, for example, where the U.S. military and the Louisiana National Guard were on separate pages, I think that has been taken care of now with a coordinator between the guard and the U.S. military,” Mr. Nelson, Florida Democrat, said.

READ MORE: