Sen. Bernie Sanders: Remove Steve Bannon from National Security Council

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is calling for Stephen Bannon to be removed from National Security Council, saying it is not the place for “an extreme right-wing political operative.”

President Trump signed a memo over the weekend that reorganized the National Security Council. It placed Mr. Bannon, White House chief strategist and former editor of Breitbart News, on the council and removed the director of national intelligence and the chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff from NSC principals meetings. – READ MORE