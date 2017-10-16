See the ominous warning Courtney Love issued to young actresses about Harvey Weinstein in 2005 (VIDEO)

If there were any segment of American society that saw the Harvey Weinstein scandal coming, it was Hollywood — especially women in Hollywood. Actress Courtney Love saw the writing on the wall more than 12 years ago and sought to warn aspiring actresses in Hollywood.

During a red carpet event in 2005, Love was asked what advice she would give to young, aspiring Hollywood actresses. Her answer basically predicted the future. TMZ re-posted the comments on Saturday.

