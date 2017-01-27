Secret Service Agent: I Wouldn’t Take A Bullet For Trump

(Daily Caller) A senior Secret Service agent declared her support for Hillary Clinton in an October Facebook post and suggested that she would rather go to jail than take a bullet for Donald Trump.

Agent Kerry O’Grady claimed Trump is a “disaster” for the country in the Facebook post, a screenshot of which was obtained by the Washington Examiner.

“As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median,” O’Grady wrote. “To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides.”

“But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”

The Hatch Act prohibits certain federal employees, including Secret Service agents, from publicy advocating for or against political candidates.

U.S. Secret Service told the Examiner that they are aware of and “looking into” O’Grady’s post. O’Grady told the Examiner she removed the post a few days after posting it and claimed she didn’t mean to suggest she wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump.

O’Grady’s Facebook post came around the time that tape emerged of Trump bragging about being able to grab woman “by the pussy” without consequence. At the time, Trump was widely considered to have no shot at winning the presidency.

