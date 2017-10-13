Second Woman Accuses Ben Affleck of Groping

A second woman has come forward with allegations that actor Ben Affleck touched her inappropriately at a Hollywood function.

Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler took to Twitter Wednesday night to accuse Affleck of grabbing her backside at a Golden Globes party in 2014, hours after the actor apologizedfor acting “inappropriately” when he apparently groped actress Hilarie Burton during a taping of MTV’s Total Request Live in 2003.

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” Tendler wrote in the first of a series of messages on Twitter Wednesday. – READ MORE