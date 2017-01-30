Sean Spicer: Trump will not apologize for ‘putting safety of country first and foremost’

White House spokesman Sean Spicer pushed back Sunday against criticism of the temporary refugee ban, saying President Trump “is not going to apologize for putting the safety of this country first and foremost.”

“The criticism that’s coming is from someone who has gotten into office, hit the ground running, had a flurry of activity to do exactly what he said he was going to do, whether it was bringing back jobs, fighting for American taxpayers and cutting the cost and waste out of government programs or doing what he said overseas and protecting this nation,” Mr. Spicer said on ABC’s “This Week.” – READ MORE