Sean Spicer Closes Briefing With ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ — Reporters SHOUT As He Leaves The room (VIDEO)

Sean Spicer opened and closed Tuesday’s White House press briefing with a hearty, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

WATCH:

After wishing reporters well on the Hallmark holiday for a second time, the White House press secretary exited stage right.

That didn’t stop the press corps from shouting questions at him as he walked out the door.

(DAILY CALLER)

