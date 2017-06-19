True Pundit

Politics Security TV

Scott Pelley: D.C. Attack on Congressmen Was ‘to Some Degree Self-Inflicted’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Thursday evening, CBS’s Scott Pelley, who officially ended his tenure as the network’s Evening News anchor the following evening, told viewers that “It’s time to ask whether the attack on the United States Congress Wednesday was foreseeable, predictable and, to some degree, self-inflicted.”

WATCH:

Scott Pelley: D.C. Attack on Congressmen Was 'to Some Degree Self-Inflicted'
Scott Pelley: D.C. Attack on Congressmen Was 'to Some Degree Self-Inflicted'

Thursday evening, CBS's Scott Pelley, who officially ended his tenure as the network's Evening News anchor the following evening, told viewers that "It's time to ask whether the attack on the United States Congress Wednesday was foreseeable, predictable and, to some degree, self-inflicted." It's clear from Pelley's subsequent commentary that his answers to all three…
NewsBusters NewsBusters

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • jay landers

    Self inflicted cuz Scalize did an Anti-Child-Human Trafficking vid on May 25 may be?