Scientists Confirm: Mars Ain’t The Kind Of Place To Raise Your Kids

In fact, it’s cold as hell. Plus, it’s got a few other problems that make it a real fixer-upper.

It would be great to find life on Mars, but I think it’s gonna be a long, long time. Ian Sample, The Grauniad:

The chances of anything coming from Mars have taken a downward turn with the finding that the surface of the red planet contains a “toxic cocktail” of chemicals that can wipe out living organisms.

Experiments with compounds found in the Martian soil show that they are turned into potent bactericides by the ultraviolet light that bathes the planet, effectively sterilising the upper layers of the dusty landscape.

Damn. Sounds like Tucson. [shudder]

I believe there must be sentient life on other planets. I doubt it’s anything we’d recognize, but it’s got to be out there. Do the math, right? But it won’t be on Mars. We’ll need to reach out even further into space to find strange alien species to kill.

