Scientists Confirm: Mars Ain’t The Kind Of Place To Raise Your Kids

In fact, it’s cold as hell. Plus, it’s got a few other problems that make it a real fixer-upper.

It would be great to find life on Mars, but I think it’s gonna be a long, long time. Ian Sample, The Grauniad:

The chances of anything coming from Mars have taken a downward turn with the finding that the surface of the red planet contains a “toxic cocktail” of chemicals that can wipe out living organisms.

Experiments with compounds found in the Martian soil show that they are turned into potent bactericides by the ultraviolet light that bathes the planet, effectively sterilising the upper layers of the dusty landscape.

Damn. Sounds like Tucson. [shudder]

I believe there must be sentient life on other planets. I doubt it’s anything we’d recognize, but it’s got to be out there. Do the math, right? But it won’t be on Mars. We’ll need to reach out even further into space to find strange alien species to kill.

In fact, it's cold as hell. Plus, it's got a few other problems that make it a real fixer-upper. It would be great to find life on Mars, but I think it's gonna be a long, long time. Ian Sample, Th
  • negutron

    That’s the surface. Everyone knows that until recently 33,000 kids a year were teleported to Pedopolis, the center of Mars, through a gateway wormhole–which was the arch at the shrine of ba’al at palmyria that ISIS blew up. But that was so the kids couldn’t come back and no one could go there to rescue them. No one has seen Podesta since that time, for example, they just get twitter updates that are–thats right–being transmitted to satellites from the mars-moon-repeater. He, his corrupt NATO allies including Gen. Grange and Petraeus all jumped into the gateway at the last minute. Hillary is still here but she and bill have her own gateway. They are still trying to collect the last of the children, and finish destroying the rest of the world before they wormjump. People ask: how do you know these things? Are you in intelligence? No, I am simply connecting the dots between CNN, NYT and Washington Post stories and maybe embellishing a bit, in their traditions