Scientists Claim They Can Design A Laser Beam Similar To That Of The Death Star

Scientists claim they can make lasers exponentially more powerful by joining multiple beams together.

A Macquarie University study found that researchers can combine laser beams using a diamond, which combines the power of multiple laser beams into a single intense beam that can be directed to the intended target. If their findings hold, the laser technology could have real-world defense applications.

“This discovery is technologically important as laser researchers are struggling with increasing power beyond a certain level due to the large challenges in handling the large heat build-up, and combining beams from multiple lasers is one of the most promising ways to substantially raise the power barrier,” Dr. Aaron McKay, a researcher Macquarie University who was involved in the study, said in a press statement.

Scientists have known for a long time that generating multiple smaller laser beams and then combining them is far easier than generating a single more powerful beam. The diamond crystal allows multiple laser beams’ power to be focused into a selected direction while avoiding all the problems of building a single huge beam.

The fictional Death Star’s “superlaser” works on a similar principle. The superweapon combines eight laser beams into a single directed blast using  fictional “kyber crystals.” This single blast is capable — in the Star Wars universe — of destroying an entire planet at full power output.

