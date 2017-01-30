Schumer Tweets Incorrectly That Tillerson Won’t Divest From Exxon

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) tweeted incorrectly on Friday that Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, will not divest from ExxonMobil, where he worked for 40 years.

Schumer received a “Pants on Fire” rating from PolitiFact for his tweet, meaning the New York Democrats’ claim was “not even close to the truth,” according to the fact-checking site. “Pants on Fire” is the strongest rating issued by PolitiFact for false and incorrect statements. – READ MORE