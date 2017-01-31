Politics Security World
Schumer in 2015: ‘Pause’ in Syrian Refugee Program ‘May Be Necessary’
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said in November 2015 that it may be necessary to halt the program to resettle Syrian refugees in the United States, citing security concerns over terrorism.
On Sunday, however, Schumer castigated President Donald Trump for signing an executive order two days earlier that instituted a temporary pause on the same program, calling it "mean-spirited" while shedding tears.