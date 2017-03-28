Schumer Calls For Ryan To Remove Nunes As Intel Committee Chair

FOLLOW US!



WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Monday to replace House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

“Now we learn this morning that Chairman Nunez was at the White House a day before that event. Doing what? We don’t know…it could very well be the case that that Chairman Nunes was briefing members of the administration about an investigation of which they are subject.”

Schumer later said, “If Speaker Ryan wants the House to have a credible investigation, he needs to replace Chairman Nunes.”

Nunes visited the White House last week to view sensitive information — the evening before he announced he became aware of material about Obama-era surveillance of Trump’s transition team.

Nunes told CNN he visited a secure facility on White House property at the time to look at the sensitive information, and he added that he did not go to the White House itself, but entered another building on White House grounds.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].