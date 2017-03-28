True Pundit

Schumer Calls For Ryan To Remove Nunes As Intel Committee Chair

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Monday to replace House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

“Now we learn this morning that Chairman Nunez was at the White House a day before that event. Doing what? We don’t know…it could very well be the case that that Chairman Nunes was briefing members of the administration about an investigation of which they are subject.”

Schumer later said, “If Speaker Ryan wants the House to have a credible investigation, he needs to replace Chairman Nunes.”

Nunes visited the White House last week to view sensitive information — the evening before he announced he became aware of material about Obama-era surveillance of Trump’s transition team.

Nunes told CNN he visited a secure facility on White House property at the time to look at the sensitive information, and he added that he did not go to the White House itself, but entered another building on White House grounds.

(DAILY CALLER)

  • JohnK

    Can this filthy liberal jew remove himself from congress. He’s doing a crap job.

  • RedPillPlease

    And Speaker Ryan today at his press conference said “No!” Nunes will remain as the Intel Chair in spite of all the hot air coming out of the abyss.

  • RedPillPlease

    The hypocrisy! The Democrats are sticking to their ludicrous Russian Conspiracy Theory that somehow Moscow interfered with our election, yet whenever voter fraud issues arise regarding the 20 some states without Voter ID Laws in place, it mum the word. In other words, the Democrats aren’t really worried about voter fraud, they are trying to divert attention away from the real issue … felony espionage by the Obama Administration.

  • Frank Langone

    Go away big mouth, you resign

  • Laura

    Republicans better stand firm behind nunes especially with Gowdy taking over Comeys spot. They will work well together I see how intensly Nunes works and he will get the answers we need. Democrats are against anyone that will be effective at their jobs because there is a lot they want to stay hidden. My take now is this is why Obama stucjk around so he could control the information that got leaked out. He never dreamed people would blow the whistle on him.Just like Clinton never dreamed democrats would not vote 4 her.

  • Mac mcintire

    Dude. Let’s just call him a filthy traitor, leave the anti semitism in your bedroom. He’s a traitor, instead of being upset that Obamas was listening illegally to Americans private calls, he’s more worried about politics. Traitor

  • Mac mcintire

    And what is the Russian interference, that clintons email on a unsecured server we’re hacked.