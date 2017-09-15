School Principal Says Chanting ‘USA’ May Send ‘Unintended Message’

A California school principal said Wednesday that chanting “USA” may send an “unintended message.”

Lori Emmington, principal of Vista Del Lago High School, made the statement in an announcement to students and in an email to their families, according to CBS Sacramento.

“We can [sometimes] communicate an unintended message,” Emmington said in her address, adding that the chant would be appropriate after the Pledge of Allegiance or national anthem.

“There’s a time and a place to yell that and cheer that,” said Mike Garrison, a commissioner for the California Interscholastic Federation, which supervises high school athletics, in a statement obtained by CBS Sacramento. – READ MORE